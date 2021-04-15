Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Major Shareholder Sells $197,765,450.09 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 297,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,976. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $12,337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $274,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

