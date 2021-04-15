Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OVCHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OVCHY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

