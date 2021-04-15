Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE OVV traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.27%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

