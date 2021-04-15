Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.26.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

