Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.
In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,322. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,132,000 after buying an additional 254,976 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 618,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.