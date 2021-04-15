Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,322. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,132,000 after buying an additional 254,976 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 618,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

