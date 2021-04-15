OWNDATA Market Cap Hits $3.49 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 45.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $375.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 124.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00068086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003259 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

