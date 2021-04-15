Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.84

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 7058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.