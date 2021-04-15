Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.72% of Oxford Industries worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

