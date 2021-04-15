Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 303,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,040. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.