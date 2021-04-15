Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teleflex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $426.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

