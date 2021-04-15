Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.91 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

