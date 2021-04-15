Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 9,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,977.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,821.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,944.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,651.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,338.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

