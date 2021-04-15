Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $3,273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $367.70 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.02 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

