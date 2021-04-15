Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 232.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETH. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $694.02 million, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

