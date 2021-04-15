Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

