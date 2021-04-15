Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,491 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.54.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

