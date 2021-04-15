Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Ventas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

