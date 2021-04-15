Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 823,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

