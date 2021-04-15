Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 433 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

WST stock opened at $300.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.76 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.