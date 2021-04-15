Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,465 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in PPL by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.74 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

