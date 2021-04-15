Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 690 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

MTB stock opened at $155.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.