Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $131.32 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.91.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

