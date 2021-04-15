Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

