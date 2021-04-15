Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.92.

Several analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,808. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

