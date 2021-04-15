Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

