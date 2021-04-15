PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $306.19 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00007692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $306.19 million and $6.60 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00068779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00271197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00748542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,843.18 or 1.00122122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.13 or 0.00865310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.