Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,900,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,434 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 58,510,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,169,805. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

