Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.07. 102,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,285,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

