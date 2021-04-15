Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,500. Insiders have bought 749,500 shares of company stock valued at $643,450 in the last three months.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

