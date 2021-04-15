Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
