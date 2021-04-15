Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 4,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

