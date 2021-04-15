Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.17

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.17 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 45.75 ($0.60). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 41.35 ($0.54), with a volume of 5,964,171 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.17.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

