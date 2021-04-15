PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,393,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

