PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE PAR opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.