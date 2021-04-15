PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.
NYSE PAR opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
