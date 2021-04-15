PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

