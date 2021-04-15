PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.
PAR Technology stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
