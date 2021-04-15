Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $17.03 million and $292,792.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00061518 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003047 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

