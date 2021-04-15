Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

PRXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

PRXXF stock remained flat at $$22.50 on Thursday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

