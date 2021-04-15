ParallelCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $157,637.85 and $62.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.46 or 0.00463285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

