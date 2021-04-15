Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Paramount Group worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 493,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

