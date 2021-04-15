Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of PARXF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

