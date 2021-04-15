ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.38. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 26,791 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.