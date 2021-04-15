ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 43.5% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $1,979.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,528.46 or 0.99937612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00142518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

