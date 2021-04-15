Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.96 on Thursday, hitting C$39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 306,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.74. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$26.70 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.04.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.4200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

