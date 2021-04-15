Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 503,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,748,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

