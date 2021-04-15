Parkside Investments LLC Buys 6,291 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.