Parkside Investments LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.76. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $156.37 and a 1-year high of $248.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

