Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PGPHF stock traded down $46.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,452.40. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 198. Partners Group has a one year low of $736.20 and a one year high of $1,499.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,279.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,145.39.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

