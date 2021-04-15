Patientory (PTOY) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,205.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $14,205.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00068205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.72 or 0.00743866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.10 or 0.06364204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.