Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 167,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

