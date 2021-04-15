Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,733. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.66. 37,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,163. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

