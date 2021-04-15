Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,869 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises approximately 3.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.28% of Paycom Software worth $284,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC stock traded up $12.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.30. 4,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

